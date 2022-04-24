Photo from Chito Miranda's Facebook page

MANILA — "Nandito na si Kiko, si Kiko Pangilinan."

Parokya ni Edgar vocalist Chito Miranda on Sunday endorsed Sen. Kiko Pangilinan for vice president.

In a Facebook post, Miranda posed a photo with Pangilinan and his wife Neri Naig referencing his iconic hit song "Bagsakan" with Gloc-9 and the departed Francis Magalona.

"Sa mga hindi nalaka-alam, uncle ko po si Kuya Kiko (mag-pinsang buo sila ng Dad ko)...at ako po talaga yung paborito nyang pamangkin, bago dumating si Donny," he said.

"Gusto ko lang sabihin na sooobrang bait nila ni Ate Sharon, at sobrang mahal ko sila, kahit mas mahal nila si Neri kesa sa akin."

Magalona's family and Gloc 9 have also endorsed the bid of Pangilinan and Vice President Leni Robredo.

Some of the biggest stars of the entertainment industry earlier gathered in Pasay City to show support for the presidential bid of Robredo in the May elections.

Considered as a birthday rally for Robredo, the Macapagal Boulevard event was attended by an estimated 420,000 supporters as well as the biggest names of showbiz such as Vice Ganda, Maricel Soriano, Regine Velasquez, and Ogie Alcasid.