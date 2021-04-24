Ryan Bang’s hilarious take on zodiac signs makes ‘It’s Showtime’ hosts burst into laughter

Screenshot from It's Showtime Train To Ubusan game

A new game on noontime show “It’s Showtime” started on a hilarious note after Vice Ganda’s team won over Vhong Navarro’s group at the expense of Ryan Bang’s surprising answer.

Called “Train to Ubusan”, each team will have one representative go head to head every round about a certain topic. The representatives will will exchange answers, and a team will get a point if the opposing team fails to respond on time or answers incorrectly.

At the start of the game, Vice Ganda immediately seized the upperhand after picking “Miss Universe Philippines from 2010 to 2020”, a topic which he closely monitors through the years.

Living up with the expectations, Vice took their first point after Navarro answered Bianca Manalo, who won the title but not within the 2010-2020 period.

Having the chance to sweep the game, Karylle stumbled in the next round against Jugs Jugueta where they battled about the “NCR cities and municipalities.”

Appearing to be confused, Karylle mentioned Baguio City during her turn which gave the point to Jugueta and tied the competition at 1-1.

“Wait nag-declare si Karylle ng NCR plus plus. So may Baguio tayo,” Vice Ganda joked.

The contest was then left in the hands of Vice Ganda’s boyfriend Ion Perez and Korean Ryan Bang much to the delight of other hosts of the show.

“Gusto mo bang ibahin natin ang mechanics? Pag di nakasagot si Ryan bibigyan ng chance,” Amy Perez quipped. “Baka hindi ito Train to Ubusan. Baka Train to Patagalan.”

Perez picked “Western Zodiac Signs” as their category.

It took “Kuya Escort” only one aswer to win the match as Bang responded back with “Jupiter” as his first answer.

The noontime show hosts erupted in laughter, and Bang appeared to be clueless about zodiac signs.

Perez gave him a chance to answer again to which Bang replied: “Earth.” He then explained his zodiac sign in Korean.

