Oscars 2021 line-up is packed with firsts

LOS ANGELES — It’s a year of multiple firsts at this year’s Oscars, the 93rd Academy Awards ceremony for the highest achievement in film.
Following is a list of major milestones this year. The winners will be announced at a ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday.
- CHLOE ZHAO - First Asian woman and first woman of color to be nominated for best director (“Nomadland”).
- EMERALD FENNELL - First woman to be nominated best director for her feature film debut (“Promising Young Woman”).
- DIRECTORS - This is the first time two women have been nominated for directing in the same year.
- WOMEN received a record 76 nominations across all categories.
- RIZ AHMED - First Muslim to be nominated best actor (“Sound of Metal”).
- (Mahershala Ali was the first Muslim actor to win for his supporting roles in “Moonlight” (2016) and “Green Book” (2018)).
- CHADWICK BOSEMAN - First Oscar nomination for Boseman, who died of cancer in August 2020, before the release of his final film (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”).
- “JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH” - First best picture nominee made by an all-Black production team.
- YOUN YUH-JUNG - First South Korean actor or actress to land an Oscar nomination (“Minari”).
- STEVEN YEUN - First Asian American to receive a best actor nomination (“Minari”).
- VIOLA DAVIS - Her fourth acting nomination makes Davis the most nominated Black actress in Oscar history. (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”) She has won once.
- ANTHONY HOPKINS - At age 83, Hopkins is the oldest best actor nominee ever.
- TUNISIA - First nomination for the North African country (“The Man Who Sold His Skin”).
- ROMANIA - First nomination for Romania (“Collective”), which is competing in both the international film field and best documentary categories.
- MARIA BAKALOVA - First Bulgarian actress to be Oscar nominated (“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”).
- DIVERSITY - A record nine of the 20 acting nominees are people of color: Andra Day, Chadwick Boseman, Leslie Odom Jr., LaKeith Stanfield, Riz Ahmed, Daniel Kaluuya, Viola Davis, Steven Yeun, Youn Yuh-jung.
- ACADEMY AWARDS CEREMONY - Will be held on April 25 at Union Station in downtown Los Angeles for the first time, as well as at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.
(Reporting by Jill Serjeant; editing by Jonathan Oatis)