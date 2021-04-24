Christian Bables charms jury as Michael Buble in ‘Your Face Sounds Familiar’

Watch more in iWantTFC

Actor Christian Bables flaunted his inner performer by showing grace when he transformed into Michael Buble on “Your Face Sounds Familiar.”

According to jury Ogie Alcasid, Bables was able to channel Buble's showmanship in his rendition of the classic song “Sway.”

Alcasid, however, noted how difficult it was to catch Buble’s voice, given his distinct tone.

“Having Michael Buble as someone na i-impersonate mo can be both a blessing and a curse because his voice is so distinct. Ang sarap gayahin. But if you don't get it, it's a disaster. You're right in the middle. Andun ka,” the singer-songwriter said.

“You caught the attitude of Michael Buble but the voice, ang hirap nun. Nevertheless, good job pa rin.”

Meanwhile, Mega Star Sharon Cuneta also noticed the dissimilarity in the two singers' voices but praised Bables for carrying himself well.

“I know you did your best. Of course, I know hindi madaling gayahin yung boses niya (Buble). But you were so cool and carried yourself so well, doing his song,” Cuneta said.

Gary Valenciano, on other hand, commended how Bables moved comfortably with the song.

“I think maliban sa pagiging entertainer, you also showed a performer. You are so comfortable sa hits ng mga kanta. You knew what to do na hindi forceful. You made it an effort and you gave your best,” he quipped.

“Your Face Sounds Familiar” is available on free and digital TV (A2Z Channel 11), cable (Kapamilya Channel), free live streaming (Kapamilya Online Live), and on-demand streaming (iWant TFC).