Amid broken marriage rumors, Jennica Garcia tells fellow parents: Self love is not selfish

Actress Jennica Garcia penned a letter addressed to her fellow parents, reminding them of the importance of self-love and surrendering one's marriage to God.

Amid persisting breakup rumors with her husband Alwyn Uytingco, Garcia said self love can only go wrong if it starts to destroy a family.

“Dear Parents, self love is not selfish. It only becomes selfish when you love yourself too much to the extent that your family becomes broken because of it,” she said on Instagram.

The daughter of veteran actress Jean Garcia went on to discuss marriage, advising them that if one has already let go of the other, turn to God and do not beg for the spouse’s affection.

“If you are going through something in your marriage but both of you are helping each other to keep the marriage intact, all praises to God! However, if only the husband or the wife is trying to fix what is now broken and your spouse already let go of you to start a journey that is all about them (me, myself and I) -- a journey without your family in it, cling to God and do not beg further for your spouse affection when you already tried getting them back many times,” she said.

Although she acknowledged that it is difficult to accept reality, Garcia said only God can “change your spouse's heart and you are not God.”

She also cautioned her fellow parents of the strong desire for companionship that they might feel when lonely but stressed that one is never alone in Christ.

“The desire for companionship will be so strong during moments of loneliness but take courage in the fact that the Lord knows your story from start to finish,” Garcia quipped.

“There are marriages that make it till their last breath, then there are those who end up parting ways for good. Which one among the two, will you end up in? Only God knows.”

The actress also encouraged people to seek for God’s will and not their own plan, reiterating that His plan is better than anyone else.

“So hold on tight to Jesus and pray for His will and not yours to be done. WHY? Because whether your family is restored or otherwise, there is no better life than the life God has planned for you,” Garcia said.

Last month, Garcia appeared to have deleted photos of Uytingco from her Instagram page. Garcia also sought advice on how to change her Instagram username.

Garcia, 31, and Uytingco, 33, were married in February 2014.

In several Instagram posts, she further spurred speculation of breakup, when she posted a photo of her handwritten note for her children Athena and Severina, telling them that she is scared of what will happen in the future aside from speaking about “looking forward to a new life.”

