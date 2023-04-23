K-pop girl group TWICE will be holding a concert in the Philippines in September. Photo: Instagram @twicetagram

MANILA — K-pop girl group TWICE will return to the Philippines for a solo concert in September, they announced late Sunday.

In a Twitter post, the nine-member act said it will bring the “Ready to Be” tour to the Philippine Arena in Bulacan on September 30.

In a separate Twitter post, local promoter Live Nation Philippines said it would release “more details” on the concert “soon.”

The upcoming show marks TWICE’s return to the country after over four years, having last performed at the Mall of Asia Arena in June 2019 for its “Twicelights” tour.

The tour is in support of the group’s 12th extended play (EP) “Ready to Be,” released last March.

TWICE — composed of Jihyo, Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu — debuted in 2015 under JYP Entertainment with the EP “The Story Begins.”

