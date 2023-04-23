MANILA — Bamboo used his "steal" button to get a member of coach KZ Tandingan's team during the second week of the “Battle Rounds” of “The Voice Kids Philippines” season 5.
In the Saturday episode, Tandingan chose Marc Antillion over Princess Villanil and Sab Paica. Bamboo was impressed with Paica, however, and "stole" her from her original team.
Honey Centeno also won on Tandingan’s team while Shane Bernabe and Roselle Nava’s son Rafa Tan were chosen by Bamboo and Martin Nievera’s group.
In the Sunday episode, Rai Fernandez and John David Centeno won in Nievera’s team while Akiesha Singh and Leira Raynes were chosen by Tandingan and Bamboo, respectively.
So far, here are the contestants who will move forward to the "Sing Offs" of the show:
Team Bamboo:
- Princess J Cañeto
- Tin-Tin Marty
- Chloe Cañega
- Sab Paica
- Shane Bernabe
- Leira Raynes
Team KZ:
- Xai Martinez
- Abigail Libosada
- Luke Daniel Dela Cruz
- Marc Antillion
- Honey Centeno
- Akiesha Singh
Team Martin:
- Patricia Delos Santos
- Fabio Santos
- Rafa Tan
- Rai Fernandez
- John David Centeno
“The Voice Kids” airs every weekend on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, and iWantTFC at 7 p.m. and on TV5 (Saturday at 7 p.m, and Sunday at 9 p.m.).
RELATED VIDEO: