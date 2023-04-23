Screenshot from ‘The Voice Kids’ YouTube channel.

MANILA — Bamboo used his "steal" button to get a member of coach KZ Tandingan's team during the second week of the “Battle Rounds” of “The Voice Kids Philippines” season 5.

In the Saturday episode, Tandingan chose Marc Antillion over Princess Villanil and Sab Paica. Bamboo was impressed with Paica, however, and "stole" her from her original team.

Honey Centeno also won on Tandingan’s team while Shane Bernabe and Roselle Nava’s son Rafa Tan were chosen by Bamboo and Martin Nievera’s group.

In the Sunday episode, Rai Fernandez and John David Centeno won in Nievera’s team while Akiesha Singh and Leira Raynes were chosen by Tandingan and Bamboo, respectively.

So far, here are the contestants who will move forward to the "Sing Offs" of the show:

Team Bamboo:

Princess J Cañeto

Tin-Tin Marty

Chloe Cañega

Sab Paica

Shane Bernabe

Leira Raynes

Team KZ:

Xai Martinez

Abigail Libosada

Luke Daniel Dela Cruz

Marc Antillion

Honey Centeno

Akiesha Singh

Team Martin:

Patricia Delos Santos

Fabio Santos

Rafa Tan

Rai Fernandez

John David Centeno

“The Voice Kids” airs every weekend on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, and iWantTFC at 7 p.m. and on TV5 (Saturday at 7 p.m, and Sunday at 9 p.m.).

RELATED VIDEO: