Singer and reservist Ronnie Liang with President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. at the first "Konsyerto sa Palasyo: Awit ng Magiting"

MANILA – Performing at the “Konsyerto sa Palasyo: Awit ng Magiting” was a dream come true for singer and reservist Ronnie Liang.

He was among the celebrities tapped to sing at the event held at the Malacañang Palace Grounds to honor men and women in uniform.

“Performing at the first-ever ‘Konsyerto sa Palasyo’ held at the Malacañang Palace was a surreal and unforgettable experience. The grandeur of the place, and the thought of performing in front of such a distinguished audience, made it a mixture of nerves and excitement, but simultaneously, a dream came true,” said Liang in a statement.

“I am truly grateful to President Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos Jr. (Our Commander in Chief), First Lady Liza Marcos and the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) for inviting me to be part of this momentous occasion,” he continued.

The army reservist said he is glad to have been part of the concert that “not only honors our AFPs but also provides some respite to their families and showcases new and young talented Filipino artists.”

“It was also a pleasure to see and be recognized by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin Jr. and his wife, whom I had known a long time ago, as well as my good friend and mentor in Philippine Army, PSG Chief BGen. Demy Zagala,” he added.

The Office of the President, PCO, Social Secretary’s Office, and Radio Television Malacañang organized the event.