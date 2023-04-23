MANILA – Ogie Alcasid has taken to social media to publicly wish his wife, fellow OPM pillar Regine Velasquez, a very happy birthday.

He wrote her a simple but heartfelt message that was accompanied by a series of their adorable photos that capture some of their sweetest and funniest moments together.

Alcasid expressed his love and admiration for Velasquez, highlighting the things that he wishes for his wife as she turns another year older.

He also thanked her for being an incredible partner and for bringing so much joy and happiness into his life.

“I love you my dear wife and I wish you pure joy on your special day,” he began.

“May you be granted unlimited time to do scrapbook and watch your most favorite movies on demand. Have the best massage from ate gi and nibble on your most fave goodies. Most of all, may you be worry free and stress free,” he added.

To end the post, Alcasid told Velasquez: “Thank you my love for being you.”

Alcasid and Velasquez, both regulars of "ASAP Natin 'To," are set to celebrate their 13th wedding anniversary this December.

They have a son, Nathaniel James, who turned 11 last November 8.