Mayday Parade to return to PH on October 27

Photo from Mayday Parade's Instagram account.

MANILA — American rock band Mayday Parade is set to return to the Philippines this year.

Pulp Live World on Sunday announced that the band will hold a comeback concert on October 27 at the New Frontier Theater.

Tickets will go on sale this May 1 and will be available through all TicketNet outlets nationwide and online through ticketnet.com.ph.

Ticket prices range from P2,000 to P8,500.

Mayday Parade is comprised of vocalist/guitarist Derek Sanders, lead guitarist Alex Garcia, guitarist Brooks Betts, bassist Jeremy Lenzo and drummer Jake Bundrick.

The band first made waves with their 2006 debut EP "Tales Told By Dead Friends," which sold over 50,000 copies without any label support, and from then on, were on a trajectory to the top, fueled by an organic connection to its fanbase and an unmatched live performance ethic, which fans all over the world witnessed via the group’s furious touring schedule.



They are known for their songs like “Jamie All Over,” “Miserable At Best” and “When I Get Home You’re So Dead” (from 2007’s A Lesson In Romantics), “Terrible Things” (from 2011’s Valdosta), “Ghosts” (from 2013’s Monsters In The Closet”) and “Stay The Same” and “Piece of Your Heart” from 2018’s Sunnyland, to name a few.



FROM THE ARCHIVES: