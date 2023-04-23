MANILA – Marian Rivera could not help but gush about her son Sixto, who recently won a gold medal in a wood breaking competition.

Rivera shared on Instagram several photos of Sixto while in action and as he received his award.

The pictures show the four-year-old smiling from ear to ear, melting the hearts of Rivera’s followers.

Most netizens were saying Sixto looked like he really enjoyed participating in the competition, while others commented about how charming and adorable he is.

“The youngest in the competition and showing so much promise already,” Rivera captioned her post.

“Congrats on winning gold in wood breaking! Mama is always proud of you Sixto,” she added.

Just last week, Rivera and her husband Dingdong Dantes celebrated Sixto’s fourth birthday with a Pinocchio-themed party.

Aside from Sixto, Dantes and Rivera have another child Zia, who is 7 years old.

Sixto and Zia are among the most popular celebrity kids in the Philippines, having a handful of endorsement deals.