BINI’S Maloi Ricalde and Kulot share a hug after winning the jackpot prize in the ‘Isip Bata’ segment of ‘It’s Showtime’ on Saturday. ABS-CBN

MANILA — Two Batangueñas were jumping for joy by the end of the noontime TV game “Isip Bata” on Saturday, as their matching answers resulted in a rare jackpot win in the “It’s Showtime” segment about guessing children’s preferences.

The live episode of the ABS-CBN program saw 20 P-pop idols — the respective members of BGYO, BINI, and MNL48 — as participants who were tasked to guess the answers of children to the same set of questions.

It only took two rounds before BINI’s Maloi Ricalde emerged as the jackpot player, with Kulot as the randomly picked “Batang Cute Po” whose multiple-choice answers she had to match.

In the game mechanics, each same answer corresponds to P10,000; getting all three matches will win the contestant the P50,000 jackpot prize. This time, the adult chooses their answer first, with the child given the questions afterward.

Earlier in the segment, Kulot asked Ricalde, her fellow Batañguena, to dance with her to the tune of the viral TikTok hit “Paro Paro G.” It turns out the two had been bonding backstage over their shared hometown — a connection which Ricalde credited as her “luck” for winning the jackpot prize.

That connection wasn’t lost on the hosts, who observed that Ricalde and Kulot kept looking at each other during the jackpot round. In fact, the BINI member and the noontime darling ran toward each other and shared a hug, when their final answers were revealed to be identical.

“Ang masasabi ko lang, iba ho ang lukso ng dugo ng mga Batañgueno!” Ricalde said of winning with Kulot as her partner.

Celebrating with Ricalde were her fellow BINI members Jhoanna Robles, Aiah Arceta, Mikha Lim, Colet Vergara, Stacey Sevilleja, Gwen Apuli, and Sheena Catacutan.

“It’s Showtime” airs 12:45 p.m. on weekdays and Saturdays on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, iWantTFC, and TFC.

