LOOK: Ivana fulfills mom's dream to see Eiffel Tower

MANILA – Ivana Alawi recently took a much-needed break from her busy schedule to go on a vacation in Paris along with her mom and sister.

Alawi shared multiple breathtaking photos on her Instagram account while immersing herself in the charm and beauty of the city.

In the snaps, Alawi can be seen posing in front of the iconic Eiffel Tower, strolling through the picturesque streets of Paris, and enjoying a delicious meal at a local cafe.

Alawi’s supporters were quick to comment on her posts, expressing their admiration for her glamorous getaway.

In her latest vlog, Alawi shared that they decided to go to Paris because it has been her mom’s dream to see the Eiffel Tower.

When asked if she’s happy to have seen the famous landmark, Alawi’s mom told the actress: “Very, very happy. Thank you. Alam mo sana everyone magkaroon ng chance makapunta dito. Kakaiba siya talaga. Ang ganda ganda.”

Alawi’s mom then said in jest that the next attraction she wants to see is the Taj Mahal in India.