MANILA — Thai actresses Freen Sarocha and Becky Armstrong channeled "Darlentina" during a fan meeting on Sunday at the New Frontier Theater.

Fans were in for a treat when they reenacted a scene from the teleserye “Darna” by Jane de Leon and Janella Salvador.

Armstrong played the role of Narda (de Leon) while Sarocha played the part of Salvador as Regina.

The scene played shows Narda and Regina earning each other’s trust in one of the show's most memorable "Darlentina" moments.

“Hindi kita iiwan,” Becky said. “At ‘yun lang ang kailangan ko, na nandiyan ka,” Freen replied.

The re-enactment caught the attention not just of fans of "FreenBecky" but also the supporters of de Leon and Salvador, who are still lobbying for a follow-up project for "JaneNella" upon the conclusion of Darna.

Armstrong also attempted to do the iconic Darna transformation and they also reenacted the scenes from “Four Sisters And A Wedding” at the New Frontier Theater.

Armstrong and Sarocha starred in the girls love series "Gap," emerging as one of the first love teams of the genre.

