'Fast X' opens in PH cinemas on May 17

Vin Diesel returns as Dom Torretto in 'Fast X.' Handout

“Fast X,” the tenth film in the Fast & Furious saga’s two-part conclusion, is finally opening in Philippine cinemas on May 17.

Based on the official synopsis, the movie follows Dom Torretto (Vin Diesel) and his family as they confront the most lethal opponent they’ve ever faced, described as a terrifying threat emerging from the shadows of the past who’s fueled by blood revenge, and who is determined to shatter their family and destroy everything Dom loves.



This comes in the person of Dante (Jason Momoa), who is the son of the nefarious Brazilian drug kingpin Hernan Reyes.

Dom and his family took out Hernan in 2011’s “Fast Five,” decimating his empire on a bridge in Rio De Janeiro.

What they didn’t know was that Dante witnessed it all and has spent the last 12 years masterminding a plan to make Dom pay the ultimate price.

Dante’s plot will scatter Dom’s family from Los Angeles to the catacombs of Rome, from Brazil to London and from Portugal to Antarctica.

New allies will be forged and old enemies will resurface. But everything changes when Dom discovers that his own eight-year-old son (Leo Abelo Perry) is the ultimate target of Dante’s vengeance.

Aside from Diesel and Momoa, “Fast X” stars returning cast members Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Jason Statham, John Cena and Scott Eastwood, with Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron.



Directed by Louis Leterrier, the film also features an extraordinary new cast including Brie Larson, Alan Richston, Daniela Melchior, and Rita Moreno.