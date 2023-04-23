MANILA – Bea Alonzo revealed in her latest vlog that she was recently diagnosed with hypothyroidism, which is causing her to gain weight.

She said this as part of her explanation as to why she stopped playing tennis for the meantime, temporarily putting on hold her New Year’s resolution to pick up a new hobby.

“Tennis is a good sport. Gusto rin namin ni Dom (Roque) to be able to play doubles in the future so kapag medyo hindi na ako busy, I will go back to playing tennis,” she said.

"I also gained weight so nahihirapan din ako na tumakbo-takbo lalo na kapag lateral. Sumasakit din yung tuhod ko. Aside from having PCOS, I was recently diagnosed with hypothyroidism. So that’s the reason behind my gaining weight," she added.

Despite her condition, Alonzo stated that she is taking preemptive measures to deal with it.

“I am trying to address that now by working out, by dieting and taking meds for it and supplements. Wish me luck, sana matapos na siya,” she said.

Addressing those who keep on commenting about her figure, she said: “So, sa mga nagsasabi diyan bakit ang taba na daw ni Bea, yun po ang reason. Pasensya na kayo.”