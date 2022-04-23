Maria Ozawa returns to PH for gaming portal launch

Maria Ozawa poses for photos at the launch of 'Maria’s Room' at Okada Manila on Friday. Handout

Japanese model and actress Maria Ozawa is no longer a stranger to most Filipinos. Back in 2015, she starred in a local film, “Nilalang,” opposite award-winning actor Cesar Montano and directed by Pedring Lopez.

Produced by Viva Films, “Nilalang” even became an official entry in the 2015 Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF).

That same year, Ozawa managed to land on the list of FHM Philippines’ “100 Sexiest Women in the World,” registering at No. 16.

Ozawa considers the Philippines as her second home. In fact, she expresses her desire to do another film with a local producer, any time.

“I was just so glad when I made that movie,” Ozawa told ABS-CBN News. “It was so hard to do that. It was so different from where I came from. But I’m glad I did it.”

No doubt, Ozawa loves the Philippines. She was here more than two years ago, before the pandemic started.

“I love the beaches,” she beamed. “It’s so hard to just pick any place because I’ve been to several beaches here in the Philippines and the beaches are so beautiful. It’s so hard to just pick one, but I think I love Boracay.”

The very pleasing and accommodating Ozawa was back in the country for a one-night only event to launch “Maria’s Room,” an online portal that offers popular casino games -- a collaboration with gaming entertainment platform, M88 Mansion.

“Maria’s Room” had a soft launch last February and the gaming site has displayed significant success. According to M88 Mansion creative director Carlos Lopez, “Maria's Room” continues to grow in all the target markets in the Southeast Asian region.

The official launch happened Friday night at Okada Manila’s full-packed indoor beach club and nightclub, The Cove.

“Everything is really new as of now,” Ozawa said in the media launch of her dedicated gaming portal. “It will be nice if we can expand ‘Maria’s Room’ in the future and it will be challenging for us.”

Admittedly, Ozawa initially didn’t know what to do after she was offered to do the casino gaming portal to bear her name.

“Seriously, who would not say yes to that offer?” she said about the new and exciting partnership. “I just put my trust on my partners and grabbed the chance.

“After talking to them, I was very convinced that this is a good project for me. I’m just happy that ‘Maria’s Room’ is finally here.”

Meanwhile, Lopez cannot be any happier about the the “good reception and overwhelming support” of the worldwide online audience to “Maria’s Room,” as well as to their celebrity partner, Ozawa.

“May they continuously be with us as we grow the business and do more projects with Maria," said Lopez. “Maria’s Room is still growing and continues to grow. It’s a great partnership.”

One of the purposes of the event is to show Ozawa’s “Maria’s Room” exclusive workout kits which she previously only shared through her vlogs.

The videos were inspired by Ozawa being a health and fitness enthusiast, as seen in her special segment called "Monday Mornings with Maria" on her Facebook and YouTube channel.

"I want to express how grateful I am for the continuous support, confidence and trust I receive from one of Asia's most recognizable and most established online casinos – M88 Mansion,” Ozawa shared.

“It was my first time partnering with a gaming company and I am truly thrilled with Maria's Room as it presents my personality in a new light. It definitely mirrors my fun side.”

The portal guarantees excellent games for players. They can enjoy a bikini party with sexy ladies playing beach volleyball, get excited playing soccer with “Football Baby” or party the night away on “Ladies Nite 2 Turn Wild” video slot.