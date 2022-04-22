MANILA — Former co-stars Julia Barretto and Janella Salvador crossed paths Thursday, nearly half a year after the latter admitted they were no longer on speaking terms.

Both actresses were bridesmaids of social media influencer Aeriel Garcia, who wed former “Pinoy Big Brother” housemate Patrick Sugui.

Photos of Garcia with her bridesmaids, which also include actresses Ria Atayde and Gabbi Garcia, were posted by Nice Print Photography on Thursday night.

The showbiz batchmates, once known to be close friends, had a controversial falling out in early 2020.

Salvador first confirmed that they drifted apart in September 2021.

“Honestly, hindi na kami nag-uusap ngayon,” she said at the time.

Salvador and Barretto were both launched as part of Star Magic Circle 2013, along with Liza Soberano, with whom they formed a close friendship. The three also formed a group, “ASAP It Girls,” with Kathryn Bernardo. Salvador and Barretto went on to co-star in a number of projects, and even once shared an endorsement.

“There was an issue before, na hindi ko na sasabihin kung ano — alam niyo na ‘yun,” Salvador recalled.

In January 2020, Barretto was reported to have un-followed the social media accounts of Salvador and the latter’s then-love team partner Joshua Garcia.

Garcia is Barretto’s former boyfriend and onscreen partner of three years, until mid-2019, when they broke up and the actor was subsequently paired with Salvador in “The Killer Bride.”

Referring to Barretto, Salvador said last year: “Nag-reach out siya noong nalaman niya na buntis ako. Sinendan niya ako ng balloons, tapos nag-‘thank you’ ako.”

“Pero hindi na nag-progress ‘yung friendship namin from there,” she added.

Salvador, who now has child with actor Markus Paterson, said she is open to communicating again with Barretto, who is currently in a relationship with actor Gerald Anderson.

“Pero open naman ako in the future, if ever we cross paths again. Why not? But right now, hindi kami pa nag-uusap,” she said.

As of writing, neither Salvador nor Barretto has made a comment on their reunion.