Photo from Film Development Council of the Philippines

Erik Matti’s “On The Job: The Missing 8” and “Rabid” are bannering the Philippine delegation in the 24th Far East Film Festival in Udine, Italy this month.

According to the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP), “Rabid” is one of the three Pinoy films in the festival’s main competition.

Also included in the list are: Martika Ramirez Escobar’s “Leonor Will Never Die,” and Lawrence Fajardo's “Reroute.”

Meanwhile, the award-winning “On The Job: The Missing 8” has been selected as one of the featured films screened on April 22.

The Philippines will also be in the spotlight through the “Manila in the Movies Retrospective” which will feature five Filipino films that chronicle the stories of the country’s capital, Manila.

The classic Filipino movies that will showcase Manila in Italy are: Ishmael Bernal’s “Manila By Night”; Lino Brocka’s “Maynila sa mga Kuko ng Liwanag”; Sean Ellis’ “Metro Manila”; Mikhail Red’s “Neomanila”; and Brillante Mendoza’s “Slingshot.”

Meanwhile, Eunice Joyce Helera is the lone Pinay filmmaker to be selected in the FEFF Campus, a prestigious education program for young aspiring journalists from Europe and Asia, organized by the Far East Film Festival.

From April 25 to 29, the 13th Ties That Bind (TTB) Workshop, a workshop program connecting professionals from Asia and Europe, will be held to train the 25 selected participants including directors coming from 14 countries.

The workshop includes the film project "RA 8491 or How We Recall Lost Memories in Transit" by Austin Tan and produced by Stelle Laguda of KT House Productions.

Filipina producer Bianca Balbuena will also be joining the TTB Workshop as one of the selected mentors.

Joel Ruiz's "Love at 310" is the only Filipino project selected for this year's edition of Focus Asia, the project market dedicated to genre projects with strong co-production or co-financing potential with Asia or Europe.

The Film Development Council of the Philippines and FilmPhilippines Office, on the other hand, will participate in two events that will be held under Focus Asia, The Funding News and Focus Asia Industry Circles, on April 26, at Casa della Contadinanza.

The Philippine Night for this year's FEFF will be held on April 25 wherein Filipino delegates and guests can celebrate the participation of the Philippines in the international scene.