Content creators Davao Conyo and Yumi reveal tips on how they stay connected and focused online. SKY

They did not gain millions of followers overnight.

Social media personalities Phillip Hernandez – popularly known as Davao Conyo – and Yumi share some tips about being a content creator.

The two internet sensations were quick to highlight that their success online was a result of work they put in and the strong connection they built with their audience.

Here are some advice they shared at SKY Fiber’s “Swak Na Swak” media launch to help aspiring content creators unleash their creativity and discover their passion in the online space:

1. Start now and don’t be afraid.

According to Yumi, one of TikTok’s biggest bird moms, it did not take too long for her to post videos when she made her TikTok account.

When she discovered the potential of the platform to grow, coupled with her interest in joining the vlogging community, she took the opportunity immediately.

“If you already know you want to start creating content, take action now. You are the only one who can make it happen,” Yumi said.

Hernandez, for his part, also said that people should not be afraid to try creating content: “On the internet, there is a space for everyone.”

2. Observe trends and people to craft relatable content

Yumi, who has more than 4.2 million followers, has been sharing her life as a K-Pop stan, casual gamer, and mother of six pet birds. She, however, is not just simply showing a glimpse of her daily experiences as she tries to keep it fresh and exciting by using trending topics and challenges to incorporate into her videos.

Davao Conyo, whose hilarious dubs and skits are loved by 3.9 million people on Facebook and TikTok, likes to observe people and real-life situations so that his viewers can recognize themselves or their friends and family in his characters.

He always tells people: “Your content should be relatable. No matter how funny a joke is, if it’s an inside joke that not everyone will get, then it’s useless.”

3. Find meaning and passion in what you are doing



According to Hernandez, making content is more than just a job for him as telling stories and making others laugh is his passion.

Yumi has also grown to love sharing her stories and views her platform as a chance to make others smile and feel inspired.

“I want to be an inspiration to the youth and show them that they can have bigger dreams. I had people that I looked up to when I was young and I want to be like that for them too,” she said.

4. If you want to work with brands, show them that you are easy to work with

Davao Conyo has worked with several brands over the years, especially since he is famous for unexpected yet amusing brand intrusions in his skits.

One of Hernandez’s tips is to understand not only your audience but also the brands you work with.

“If you want to make a living out of content creation, you have to show companies and brands that you are easy to work with and they can incorporate their brand in your content,” he said.

SKY has tapped the services of Davao Conyo and Yumi to launch SKY Fiber’s “Swak Na Swak.”

SKY Fiber is available for residents in Metro Manila, Bulacan, Rizal, Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Baguio, Cebu, Dumaguete, Bacolod, Iloilo, Davao, GenSan, and Zamboanga.

