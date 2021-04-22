WATCH: Regine’s touching tribute to community pantry organizers, contributors

Regine Velasquez, seen here during her February online concert, dedicated on Thursday a number to the organizers of community pantries across the country. ABS-CBN.com/ Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — In a touching moment during a surprise birthday live stream on Thursday, Regine Velasquez dedicated a song to the organizers and contributors of the community pantry movement.

Velasquez was joined by her husband and fellow music icon Ogie Alcasid, as they made special mention of the original pantry initiator Ana Patricia Non, and paid tribute to those who have followed her example.

“May mga phenomenal na nangyayari sa paligid natin. It’s so inspiring,” Velasquez said, referring to the hundreds of community pantries that have been set up over the past few days, across the country.

Velasquez and Alcasid, who are Christians, related the movement to a passage from the Bible about a boy’s gesture of helping, and a song it inspired, “Five Loaves and Two Fishes” by Corrinne May.

“Ang pagtulong ay wala sa pangalan, wala sa stature sa lipunan, wala sa bulsa o sa institusyon. Ang tulong ay na sa puso,” Velasquez said.

“No matter how small you think your contribution, sa taong makakatanggap noon, malaking bagay na,” she added.

Alcasid joined his wife in saluting Non, who is now facing red-tagging accusations by government officials, as well as the organizers of pantries nationwide and those who have contributed.

They also urged their viewers to help similarly, echoing the tagline of the original pantry that encourages residents to get basic food items according to their need, and to contribute to the stock based on their capacity.

As Velasquez sang “Five Loaves and Two Fishes,” Alcasid was visibly in tears, explaining afterwards that he has been touched by Non’s rippling kindness. (See the 32:45 mark of the video below.)

