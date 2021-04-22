Smokey Mountain to 'General Admission': Jeffrey Hidalgo shifts careers to directing

MANILA -- Not too many artists can make an effortless shift to behind the cameras. Former singer-actor Jeffrey Hidalgo, one of the original members of the Smokey Mountain quartet, is one of the few.

After performing onstage since he was 13, when he got to tour the world with the Smokey Mountain, Hidalgo later went solo and tried acting, too, both on TV and in films.

But in 2009, Hidalgo started to pursue his dream of directing, that was why he went to the United Arab Emirates to take up film at the satellite campus of New York Film Academy.

As early as 2013, Hidalgo was already working behind the cameras in the suspense drama thriller, “Silong,” which he directed with Roy Sevilla Ho. The film, which marked the first team-up of Piolo Pascual and Rhian Ramos, was shown on the big screen in 2015.

By 2019, Hidalgo directed his sophomore project, the social satire, “General Admission,” that was only recently released on KTX.ph and iWant-TFC.

In between, Hidalgo directed for TV and worked in teleseryes.

“The past few years, I’ve been really focusing on my directing career,” Hidalgo told ABS-CBN News. “Nandoon ang puso ko ngayon sa directing, although singing will always be my first love. Medyo nakalimutan ko na nga ang singing at acting ko.”

Originally titled “Ganid,” the story eventually became “General Admission,” following several revisions in its script penned by Dustin Celestino. Jasmine Curtis-Smith and JC de Vera play lovers in the story.

“The essence of the film from the start was still there,” said Hidalgo. “But the dynamics of the characters eventually changed.

“The subject matter of ‘General Admission’ is not really commercial, not mainstream. I want the films I make to be appreciated by a wider audience. That was how I stirred ‘General Admission.’ We shot it in 2019, but it was released only now.”

“General Admission” was supposed to be Hidalgo’s third film, but his second project was delayed. “Gusto ko na talagang magkaroon ng follow up right after,” he said. “Either films or mga series sa Vivamax or a teleserye, because I miss directing a teleserye. Medyo matagal na din akong nag-direct ng teleserye.”

He pitched several films to Viva. Even before the pandemic, he was slated to work on an erotic film project written by Raquel Villavicencio, supposedly his follow-up to “General Admission.”

“I like the art of erotic films,” Hidalgo said. “It’s one of the genres I enjoyed watching. There are erotic films na bastos and there are erotic films that are really artistic. I like the artistic kind. I don’t go for soft porn. Not that kind.”

He particularly mentioned Adrian Lyne’s “Unfaithful” (2002), that starred Diane Lane, Richard Gere and Oliver Martinez. Hidalgo also remembers Jean-Jacques Annaud’s period film, “The Lover” (1992), with Jane March and Tony Leung; as well as Drake Doremus’ “Newness” (2017), with Nicholas Hoult and Laia Costa.

With the recent contract that Hidalgo signed with Viva Artists Agency (VAA), he is bent on also reviving his singing and acting careers, on top of the film projects he is set to direct.

Hidalgo’s co-manager, Lou Gopez, was the one who pushed him to still do acting. “She told me, ‘Sayang naman ang looks mo at your age right now. You should be seen on-cam.’ Actually, matagal na niyang sinasabi sa akin ‘yun. I never thought it would come to this.

“I’m really excited to be back in the stable of artists of Viva. I was just starting to pitch some projects that I might be able to do for Vivamax. Before I know it, pati on-cam projects and singing were lined up for me. I will also do a teleserye. Full-bloom na ‘to.”

Hidalgo feels he has reached his pinnacle as a singer and performer.

“Happy na ako doon,” he maintained. “As an actor naman, I was already interested on what was going on behind the camera even from the time I started acting.

“Now, I’m open to more mature and more off-beat roles. Mas gusto ko ‘yung ganu’n. I’d like to do more character roles. When it comes to directing, for sure, hindi ko pa na-reach ang peak ko. Ang dami ko pang gustong gawin as a director. Hopefully with Viva, I can do all that.”

Hidalgo also pitched certain projects to iWant-TFC which he hopes will materialize in the coming months.

He expressed his desire to direct KathNiel (Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla). “Sobra akong fan boy sa KathNiel,” he unabashedly revealed. “Alam ng KathNiel fandom ‘yan na solid KathNiel ako. I always get invited by Star Cinema sa premiere ng films ng KathNiel at kasama ako sa mga sumisigaw.”

Hidalgo also wants to work with Sharon Cuneta, whom he admired in Olivia Lamasan’s “Madrasta” (2000), the Megastar’s grand slam best actress film. “I’m such a big fan of Sharon’s performance in ‘Madrasta.’ I consider it her best. That’s my personal taste.

“I also want to work with Sarah Geronimo in something more serious and more mature. So she can show more her acting prowess. I think she can do more than the usual rom-coms [romantic comedies].”

It was while acting in films when Hidalgo got curious about what’s happening behind the camera and realized he really wanted to become a director.

“I think they are all connected – singing, music, TV, movies – kahit na magkaka-ibang aspects siya,” Hidalgo maintained. “They’re all in one industry.”

Hidalgo made his big screen debut as an actor in Joel Lamangan’s “Kadenang Bulaklak” in 1993. He appeared in other films like Jerry Lopez Sineneng’s “Labs Kita, Okay Lang” (1998), Mac Alejandre’s “Singles” (2004), Lamangan’s “Sabel” (2004); Gil Portes’ “Beautiful Life” (2004), Adolf Alix’s “Nars” (2007), CJ Andaluz and Frank Rivera’s “Sisa” (2008) and Chito Roño’s “T2” (2009).

Given a choice, Hidalgo prefers to direct films, especially indie productions, since the first two productions he directed are both indies.

“In films, it’s the director who’s always in control,” he said. “As an actor, kapag dumadating ang script sa akin, binabasa ko talaga siya ng buong-buo kahit isa lang ang eksena ko. Kapag natapos ko na, nabubuo na talaga ang story in my head.

“That’s why, every time we were shooting, I observed closely. I always imagine how my director would execute a particular scene. Interesado pala talaga ako behind the scenes. May interest na talaga ako to direct.

“I remember friends, if they didn’t understand anything in particular about a certain film we watch, they would always ask me and I would explain it to them. Attentive kasi ako in every little detail sa story.”

He considers Connie Macatuno, the one who previously directed his music videos, as one of his mentors in directing. “Bilib na bilb talaga ako sa output niya,” Hidalgo said of Macatuno. “Then, I started directing music videos.”

He first worked with his younger sister, Arnee Hidalgo, and later directed music videos of other artists. The desire to become a full-fledged director did not leave him. Hence, he enrolled at the New York Film Academy at the UAE.

When he returned to Manila, Hidalgo apprenticed with director Paul Soriano and worked as his assistant director in TV commercials and station IDs that the latter did for ABS-CBN.

Hidalgo joined a scriptwriting workshop with Ricky Lee and made his scriptwriting and directorial debut in the coming-of-age family drama-musical, “Piyesa.” Although he was being egged on to also act in that project, he opted to work behind the scenes.

He later worked as an apprentice for Dante Nico Garcia and became the latter’s second unit director for “Madaling Araw, Mahabang Gabi,” a film shot in Palawan.

Before Hidalgo pursued his directorial dream, he proudly completed his college course at the University of the Philippines, where he obtained his BS Chemical Engineering degree and placed 11th at the board.

When it comes to music, Hidalgo remains unsure what his new path will be. Admittedly, he has been known as a balladeer. “That’s my strength,” he said. “That is what I tell my viewers on the international streaming app, Sessions Live. Frustrated rocker ako.

“Kung ako ang papipiliin, mas gusto ko ang ganu’ng klaseng tugtugan. Although alam ko na ‘yung boses ko, mas maganda talaga sa ballads. I don’t know. Viva Music and I will still have to talk about my path sa singing. I’d love to do whatever.”

He is excited to be a singer once again. “Hindi ko binitawan ang singing totally. I still do gigs occasionally. Pasulput-sulpot. Palagi siyang hinihiling. It will always be my first love. I’m just excited to revive my singing career.”

In May 2020, Hidalgo reunited virtually with his fellow Smokey Mountain band members – Geneva Cruz, Tony Lambino and James Coronel – when they performed in the Bayanihan Musikahan musical special to raise funds for the pandemic.

They sang a medley of “Paraiso,” “Better World” and “Da Coconut Nut,” with National Artist for Music Ryan Cayabyab who gathered them together and accompanied them.

“I owe a lot to my stint in Smokey Mountain,” Hidalgo admitted. “Without that and our phenomenal rise as a group, it wouldn’t have been easy for me to embark on a solo career.

“After Smokey Mountain, Viva first got me when I was 15 years old and offered me acting assignments. This year is my homecoming to Viva.”

His fervent dream is to direct a musical film that will feature all the songs of Smokey Mountain. “I pray that it will push through,” he said.

In the meantime, Hidalgo, with former Smokey Mountain members – Cruz, Lambino, Coronel and Anna Fegi – are working on a project that will reunite all of them.

After being in the industry for three decades – “Grabe, ang tanda ko na,” he disclosed – Hidalgo still values his relationships with the people in the industry.

“The impression that you leave with people, they will remember that, so that’s important,” he said. “And be kind. The ones in the industry know that I’m easy to work with in whatever project it is.

“When it comes to singing, acting and directing, madali akong lapitan at kausapin. Gusto ko that they’ll be excited to see me and will look forward to working with me again.”

