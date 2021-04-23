Rising US music star Queenie May of Boys World is a Pinay Kathniel fan

Queenie Mae Villaluz of Boys World. Handout

MANILA -- Another Filipina talent is making her mark in international pop music.

Introduced this Friday to local media in a virtual conference held from Los Angeles, California was Queenie Mae Villaluz, one of the members of the fast-rising all-girl American act Boys World, a winning acronym for the group’s rallying cry “best of yourself.”

Dubbed the “Spice Girls of Gen Z,” the group has taken TikTok by storm amassing to date over 1.2 million followers.

“We have our own pockets, we’re all naturally different from each other but we’re all real friends, “ Villaluz told ABS-CBN News. “Plus I love our music!”

The 19-year-old Villaluz, who moved to San Francisco from the Philippines in 2007 with her family, is now being managed by KYN Entertainment, a joint venture with Live Nation headed by Sonny Takhar who was responsible for the success of artists such as Il Divo, Little Mix, Fifth Harmony and One Direction.

Villaluz and her teammates Olivia Ruby, Elana Caceres, Lillian Kay and Makhyli reflect the diversity of American life.

From the way she addresses Filipino fans with “Ingat lagi!” to incorporating Tagalog words in a Boys World song, Villaluz retains her Pinoy essence. She’s even a true-blue fan of Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla.

“I watch Kathniel movies, they’re my iconic couple," she exclaimed, citing “She’s Dating the Gangster” as one of her favorites. Villaluz also idolizes Lea Salonga.

With the other members, Villaluz has also made a stand on racial injustice, the latest being hate crimes against Asian-Americans. While she has not been a target, Villaluz said it can be disconcerting to elder people of Asian origin.

“We don’t want negativity, we only want loving people,” she said. “Our music, which talks about beauty, loving yourself and friendship, addresses the times.”

Since their debut in October 2020, Boys World has generated close to 5 million streams for their initial singles “Girlfriends” and “Wingman.”

The all-girl American act Boys World. Handout

Villaluz said that someday very soon, she wants to come home to the Philippines to personally share their music.

In the meantime, fans can watch out Boys World’s "While You Were Out" livestream concert this Saturday showcasing their first-ever performance of their 5-song debut EP with new musical arrangements.

The show was filmed at Gotta Have It Vintage in Venice Beach, California.

