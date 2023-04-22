MANILA – Kapamilya actor Ronnie Alonte made sure not to forget Loisa Andalio’s special occasion.

On Instagram, Alonte posted a short, yet doting message for his longtime girlfriend on her birthday.

“Maligayang kaarawan beh! Kulang ang salitang mahal kita,” he said in the caption.

Meanwhile, aside from fans, many celebrities also trooped to the comment section to drop birthday greetings for Andalio.

Mariel Padilla, Chie Filomeno, Nikki Valdez, and Sue Ramirez were some of the stars who took time to greet the actress.

The couple came from a Holy Week break in Japan last April.

Andalio and Alonte are set to celebrate their seventh anniversary as a couple in November.

In a previous interview on "Magandang Buhay," the couple shared that the pandemic made their relationship stronger.

Alonte also said Andalio is the woman he wants to be with in the future.

The couple recently starred in ABS-CBN's series "Love in 40 Days," which marked Andalio and Alonte’s third series together in starring roles, following “The General’s Daughter” in 2019 and “Unloving U” in 2021.



