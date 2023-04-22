Rachael Leigh Cook captivated by Vietnam in 'A Tourist's Guide to Love'

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Rachael Leigh Cook plays a travel executive who was healing from a breakup and trying to find herself in "A Tourist's Guide to Love."

Her character ended up in Vietnam on a work assignment. The actress shared how she fell in love not only on-screen, but also with the country and its people.

"Every movie is a totally unique experience," Cook said. "I was really amazed at the inventiveness that would happen. People could improvise solutions there faster than you can even imagine. And I was blown away by our crew. I'm forever grateful to them."

Cook shot to fame in the 1999 film "She's All That," where she played a high school student and an artist who caught the eye of the popular boy on campus.

"I love that movie despite its need for certain updates," she quipped. "I will always credit it as the thing that gave me my true start. I will never turn my nose up at a culture that provides me a living."

Cook's leading man in the film is Scott Ly, who was born in Houston to Vietnamese parents who fled the country during the Vietnam War.

"For me, it's all about trying to boost Vietnam and the people," Ly shared. "Vietnam is more than the war. I want to focus on the destination of Vietnam."

Ly added: "Movies like this are going to showcase so many great things to the people who are second to none. The project itself shows beautiful places in Vietnam."

The work of Filipino-American talent Angela Asistio can also be heard in "A Tourist's Guide to Love" as she was its music supervisor.

The movie is now streaming on Netflix.