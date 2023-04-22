MOMOLAND's 'BBoom BBoom' surpasses 600-M views on YouTube

Momoland pose, during the red carpet of the Youth Awards 2022, at Jose Miguel Agrelot Coliseum, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, 21 July 2022. Thais Llorca, EPA-EFE.



MOMOLAND reached a new mileston early Saturday as their smash hit "BBoom BBoom" surpassed 600 million views on YouTube.

The K-pop girl group took the Philippines by storm with the release of their catchy and energetic music video for “BBoom BBoom” in January 2018.

This is a new milestone for the popular K-pop girl group as it is their first music video to reach this feat -- 5 years, 3 months, and 18 days after its release.

MOMOLAND is the third K-pop girl group to achieve the feat, joining BLACKPINK and TWICE.

