Lea Salonga is among those invited to perform at the White House State Dinner for South Korean president Yoon Suk-yeol.

Lea Salonga will be joined by Tony nominee Norm Lewis, and former Wicked star Jessica Vosk, according to a report of Broadway World.

"This is happening!" Lea Salonga said on her Twitter page.

Among those who performed in previous State Dinners include Demi Lovato, Ne-Yo, Sara Bareilles, among others.