Chie Filomeno sizzles in swimsuit photos

MANILA – Kapamilya actress Chie Filomeno sent social media ablaze with her recent swimsuit photos.

Filomeno turned heads on Instagram as she sizzled amid the intense summer heat with her snaps while donning an exotic-skinned bikini.

“Living my best pinterest life,” she said in the caption.

Even celebrities could not handle the “heat” sent by Filomeno through her striking photos.

“Dito talaga ako,” actress Barbie Imperial said in the comment section.

Some netizens also jokingly teased her about increasing the already intense heat being experienced in the country.

“Sige dagdagan mo pa ng degrees ang ineeet,” a fan commented.

The actress starred in the iWant series “Beach Bros” last year with actor Kyle Echarri in the Dreamscape show.

She also had a stint on “Pinoy Big Brother” and was part of the former girl group Girltrends on “It’s Showtime!”

