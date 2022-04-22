MANILA -- Actress-host Pauleen Luna took to social media to share her joy as her daughter Talitha Maria or Tali, finished nursery.

In an Instagram post on Friday, Luna uploaded photos of her 4-year-old daughter donning a white dress while holding her diploma.

"This little girl graduated nursery today. I can't believe we survived 1 whole school year of online class! I cannot wait for the day when she'll be able to bond with her classmates in person but I am grateful for the time we spent (and fought ) during class time! Congratulations Tali!!!," Luna wrote in the caption.

"Congratulations also to all mommies, daddies and yayas who patiently guided all their children this SY! Now let's celebrate!" Luna added.

In a previous post, Luna said giving birth to Tali gave life to her and has pushed her to be the best version of herself.

“Thank you for pushing me to be the best version of myself and for allowing me to live my dream which is to become a mom! You will ALWAYS be my best success that's why I pray for you to have a kind, compassionate, loyal heart,” she said.



Tali is Luna's first child, and Sotto's fifth. The comedian has a son, Vico, with actress Coney Reyes, Oyo and Danica with Dina Bonnevie, and Paulina with Angela Luz.