Band says excited to return to Philippines

The initial response to the Simple Plan’s new songs on “Harder Than It Looks” has been nothing short of fantastic. Courtesy of Jordan Kelsey Knight

Pop punk is characterized by a more fun-loving and carefree nature.

While Canadian pop punk band, Simple Plan, went back to their pop punk roots for their upcoming sixth album, “Harder Than It Looks”, which will be released worldwide May 6, in this pandemic, the album has taken on a whole new meaning.

The new album, which will be released in all physical and digital formats, is their first since 2016’s “Taking One for the Team”.

With the singles “Ruin My Life”, “The Antidote”, and “Wake Me Up (When This Nightmare’s Over”, it seems like the songs are a reaction to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Or is it?

“It appears that way,” explained Simple Plan vocalist and bassist Pierre Bouvier. “We actually finished this album before the COVID-19 pandemic and finished the last session right before the world shut down. We were supposed to release this in the summer of 2020 with a tour lined up.”

In light of the pandemic, the titles of the first three singles sound like a premonition.

“If you didn’t know, you’d swear that it was written during the pandemic,” added Bouvier.

“But they weren’t. However, they took on a new meaning during the pandemic. All the different things that matter to you, that helped you get through the tough times whether through music or your loved ones, you see a new meaning emerging from this whole pandemic.

“These songs are going through tough times. We left them vague enough so you can insert them into your life. And the Covid situation fits the all the songs into that context.”

As such, the COVID-19 pandemic didn’t affect the creation of “Harder Than It Looks”; only its release.

“When the world shut down, we decided to wait because so much was going on,” revealed the band’s frontman.

“It takes us a long time to make an album so we wanted to make sure we had time to promote it and be there. During the pandemic, we all felt a desire to go back home and take care of our families. There was so much uncertainty in the world we decided to take a pause and see what happens.”

The initial response to the new songs has been nothing short of fantastic.

Music industry bible Billboard magazine described the new album as “a return to form.”

The now four-piece crew (with the departure of bassist David Desrosiers), decided to embrace their identity rather than fight it.

“The new songs feel fresh but stay true to what our sound is,” noted Bouvier who once more took over bass guitar duties.

“I am a sucker for a good hook. I love old school songs, you remember. Sometimes, I hear a song that has a cool vibe but I walk away not remembering it. The songs that stand the test of time are like Tom Petty’s ‘Free Fallin’.’ If you like that kind of stuff, you should listen to Simple Plan and Harder Than It Looks.”

As the world has opened up in spite of the appearance of new virus variants, Simple Plan, like many other artists, has gotten back on track.

In fact, in addition to the new album, this 2022 will be a double celebration as Simple Plan celebrates the 20th anniversary of their multi-platinum selling debut (almost three million copies sold), “No Pads, No Helmets … Just Balls.”

And just as the old fans will partake in the double celebration, so too will a new generation of fans.

“Funny, we have a lot of fans who are closer to my age, but we see a lot of kids who grew up listening to their parents’ music which is Simple Plan. It’s awesome but I feel a little bit old,” pointed out a pleased Bouvier.

“They were a year-old when our first album came out. Now they are 20 years old and discovering their parents’ music.”

All the excitement has given the band cause to reflect on what has been a remarkable career that shows no signs of slowing down.

“One of our biggest breaks was working with Blink-182 (Mark Hoppus sang on Simple Plan’s ‘I’ll Do Anything’ while Good Charlotte’s Joel Madden lent his vocals to ‘You Don’t Mean Anything’),” noted Pierre. “That put our foot in the door and placed the spotlight on the band.”

“The second reason that would be a massive turning point for Simple Plan was getting extensive airplay on MTV. We didn’t have a lot of radio play and success. But at the time, the young generation wanted pop punk and MTV embraced that and put us on their channel. That helped us break into the mainstream and forced radio to play us.

“The third thing would be us being able to work with awesome producers.”

From Arnold Lanni (“No Pads, No Helmets … Just Balls”) to Bob Rock (“Still Not Getting Any …) to Dave Fortman (“Simple Plan”) to Brian Howes (“Get Your Heart On!”) to “Taking One for the Team” (Howard Benson and Ryan Stewart), these producers have helped define the music of Simple Plan. Music that has endeared them to fans all over the world. And the band can’t wait to hit the road and bring the new music to their fans.

“We have a plan to go back to wherever we can. After the US and European tour (to support “Harder Than It Looks”), I assume we will head back to Asia and Southeast Asia in 2023. I can’t wait go back to the Philippines.”