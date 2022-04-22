Ogie Alcasid honors Regine Velasquez on her birthday

Singer-songwriter Ogie Alcasid made sure to mark his wife Regine Velasquez's birthday with a touching short message.

Alcasid took to Instagram to call Velasquez his rock and soul as the singer turned 52 years old on Friday, April 22.

"Happy bday to my one and only. You are the air that I breathe, my rock, my heart and soul, my everything," Alcasid said.

"I wish you the simplest of joys on this day. I love you my honey. Happiest of birthdays."

Earlier this week, Alcasid and Velasquez released a new song titled "I L Y" with DJ MOD, which is now available on digital streaming platforms.

The feel-good love song is composed by DJ MOD, and produced by DJ MOD with Darren and Cashwell Kutfive Music.

Alcasid and Velasquez, both regulars of "ASAP Natin 'To," are set to celebrate their 12th wedding anniversary this December.

They have a son, Nathaniel James, who turned 10 last November 8.

