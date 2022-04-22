LOOK: Loisa Andalio marks birthday with photo shoot

MANILA -- Actress Loisa Andalio marked her 23rd birthday on Thursday with a photo shoot with celebrity photographer Shaira Luna.

"To another year of growing in strength, wisdom & grace," Andalio wrote in one of her Instagram posts.

Meanwhile, Andalio's long-time boyfriend Ronnie Alonte shared his birthday greeting for the actress as he uploaded photos of them together, which were also taken by Luna.





"Maligayang kaarawan sa 'yo @iamandalioloisa! I love you!" he wrote.

Andalio and Alonte will celebrate their sixth anniversary as a couple in November.

The two are set to star in a new ABS-CBN series under Dreamscape Entertainment, with the working title “Love in 40 Days.”

The project marks Andalio and Alonte’s third series together in starring roles, following “The General’s Daughter” in 2019 and “Unloving U” in 2021.

