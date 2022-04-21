BGYO is composed of (from left) Akira, Mikki, Gelo, Nate, and JL. Star Music

MANILA — The breakout P-pop group BGYO has dropped its new single, “Best Time,” which is also the theme song of the new season of “He’s Into Her.”

The track was released Friday midnight, with a music video to follow at 10 p.m. same day.

“Best Time,” about making the most out of one’s time with a loved one, was written and composed by Jonathan Manalo and Gabriel Tagadtad.

The soaring tune is BGYO’s follow-up to the song “He’s Into Her,” an original which served as the theme song of the series’ first season.

The sophomore season of “He’s Into Her,” starring Belle Mariano and Donny Pangilinan, will premiere on April 22 on iWantTFC.

