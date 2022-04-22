Angela Ken releases new single 'Dagdag Na Alaala'

MANILA -- Angela Ken has released her newest single "Dagdag Na Alaala," which is now available on all digital streaming platforms.

On Friday, the music video for Ken's third track has also been uploaded in the official YouTube page of ABS-CBN's Star Music.

"Dagdag Na Alaala," a song about school memories with friends, is composed by Ken and Jonathan Manalo, who also produced the track.

This is Ken's follow-up to her song "It's Okay Not To Be Okay," which she also composed with Manalo and was released in January.

Ken is one of the artists of ABS-CBN's record label Star Music.

Ken, who hails from Imus, Cavite, shot to fame for her song "Ako Naman Muna."

