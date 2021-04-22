What Toni Gonzaga learned from being a mom to Seve

Photo from Toni Gonzaga's Instagram account

Host and actress Toni Gonzaga opened up recently about the lessons she learned from motherhood, as she caught up with old friend Rica Peralejo.

In a vlog uploaded by Peralejo on her YouTube channel, Gonzaga shared that his son, Seve, taught her to be present in every situation.

The host of “I Feel U” acknowledged that before the pandemic she was usually mentally absent from what she was doing.

“Na-realize ko, I was never present. I was there, bine-breastfeed ko siya for 1 year pero my mind is not totally where I am,” Gonzaga said.

Gonzaga explained there were times she would attend a church service but her mind was already thinking of another scheduled activity.

She went on to share a book that delved into her situation.

“What's important right now in your life is what's in front of you, because that's the only thing that's real . . . So never take that moment for granted,” Gonzaga said.

“Kasi ito lang yung real sa ngayon, yung mga dreams namin di pa natin alam kung mangyayari yun.”

Peralejo agreed, saying people must find the courage to have a baby who will teach them and change their lives’ perspectives.

“Kaya nga minsan yung mga takot magkaanak, sinasabi ko, ‘Hindi, magkaanak na kayo. Alam mo ang dami mong matututunan at mababago ka niya for the better,’” Peralejo said.

Gonzaga added that children have the power to help their mothers discover something inside of them.

“Mata-tap niya yung inner you na ako pala to. Natatago lang na anak mo lang makaka-unlock,” the host continued.

Peralejo also appeared on Gonzaga’s vlog last week where she got candid as she opened up about the real reason why she turned her back from show business.

Watch the full vlog below: