WATCH: Ryan Christian Recto touches netizens with video greeting for brother Luis Manzano

MANILA -- Actor-host Luis Manzano, who turned 40 on April 21, has received birthday greetings and wishes from his family.

In her personal Instagram account, his mother, actress-politician Vilma Santos, shared her birthday message for her eldest son.

"Happy birthday, son! Love you guys. God bless!" Santos wrote alongside a shot of herself with Manzano and his wife Jessy Mendiola.

In the comment section of her post, Manzano left a message for his mom, dubbed as the country's Star for All Seasons.

"Love you!!" Luis wrote.

In her most recent post, Santos shared a video, which shows her youngest child, Ryan Christian Recto, sharing his birthday wish for his only brother, Luis.

“Well you know this already, I love you. You’re one of my idols in life and I really appreciate how you’re such a big brother to me when I need you. I wish you well, same goes with Jessy, too. I love the both of you and, yeah, miss you guys. Hope to see you soon. Happy birthday, bro!" Ryan Christian said.

Fans of Santos were quick to express their admiration for Ryan Christian not only for his good looks but for being articulate.

The video garnered thousands of "likes" and hundreds of comments.

Ryan Christian is Santos' only child with husband Senator Ralph Recto, while Luis is her son with former husband, actor-host Edu Manzano.

Meanwhile, the current host of ABS-CBN's "Your Face Sounds Familiar" took to social media to thank all those who remembered and greeted him on his birthday.

