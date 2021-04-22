Verse Band of 'Your Moment' releases debut single 'Let's Talk About Love'

Verse Band releases debut single "Let's Talk About Love." Handout photo

MANILA -- Verse Band, the second placer in ABS-CBN's “Your Moment” singing category, has released its first single.

The group debuted with the song "Let's Talk About Love" composed by Nyoy Volante, who mentored them in the hit reality-talent competition.



Released under ABS-CBN’s rock/alternative label DNA Music, the cheerful pop-rock tune is about dreaming of possibilities with a special someone.

Composed of siblings Nisha Bedaña on vocals, Jade on drums, and Benok on guitars, the Verse band was named after their father, Virgilio or Daddy Verse.

Watch more in iWantTFC

After finishing second place in “Your Moment,” the three-piece band signed with Polaris, an ABS-CBN talent management division.

Nisha is also currently seen as one of the hosts of “It’s Showtime Online Universe.”

“Let’s Talk About Love” is now available on various music streaming platforms, while its lyric video is now available on DNA Music’s YouTube channel.

Related videos:

Watch more in iWantTFC