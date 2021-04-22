Thai BL actor Off Jumpol tests positive for COVID-19

Off Jumpol as Khai in hit Thai boys' love series Theory of Love. Screenshot

Thai actor Off Jumpol has tested positive for COVID-19, GMMTV said Thursday.

In a statement, the network said Jumpol is asymptomatic.

“GMMTV would like to inform you that Off Jumpol Adulkittiporn, an actor under GMMTV has been tested positive for COVID-19 following a test on 21 April 2021,” GMMTV said in a statement.

“The result came out today (22 April 2021). Currently, Off has shown no symptoms and will receive proper treatment at the hospital, accordingly,” it added.

GMMTV added it has informed the artist’s close contacts and that his activities and events will be postponed until he is fully recovered.

“Off and GMMTV have informed any individuals who might be in close contact with him during the time that the risk of infection is high,” it said.

“Off will provide his timeline of activities in detail shortly. As such, all activities and events of Off have to be postponed until he is fully recovered.”

Jumpol stars in the network’s hit BL series “Theory of Love” and “I’m Tee, Me Too.”

