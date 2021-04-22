‘Gusto ko lang kumanta!’ Regine surprises fans with live birthday ‘concert’

Regine Velasquez, who turned 51 on April 22, surprised fans with a live stream of performances, with her husband and fellow music icon Ogie Alcasid. Facebook: Regine Velasquez-Alcasid

MANILA — For her birthday, music icon Regine Velasquez treated her fans with a surprise livestream, featuring performances of her classic hits and covers of her recent favorites.

Velasquez turned 51 on April 22.

“Hi, guys, I’ll be live in a bit,” she wrote on Twitter on Thursday afternoon. “Wala, gusto ko lang kumanta!”

Inviting her followers to watch the live video on her Facebook page, Velasquez added, “Actually, now na!”

In the hour-long “free concert” — as described by her fans — Velasquez was joined by her husband, OPM veteran Ogie Alcasid.

To open, Velasquez performed a medley of her hits, including “Tunay Na Ligaya,” “Tuwing Umuulan,” and “Araw Gabi.”

Velasquez also covered her past and present favorites, including Ben&Ben’s “Leaves,” and Ric Segreto’s “Don’t Know What to Say” and Ronan Keating’s “When You Say Nothing at All” with Alcasid.

In a touching moment of the live session, the couple dedicated Velasquez’s rendition of the Bible-inspired “Five Loaves and Two Fishes” by Corrine May to the community pantry movement across the country.

