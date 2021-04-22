Glaiza de Castro shares how she, fiance cope with long distance relationship

MANILA – Glaiza de Castro took to her YouTube channel to share how she and her fiancé David Rainey cope with their long distance relationship despite the ongoing global pandemic.

In the caption of her latest vlog, de Castro lamented how it’s been almost a year since the Philippines imposed a travel ban.

“If booking flights used to be so easy, sometimes surprisingly affordable, now it's a conundrum of trying to find ways on when or how you will see your loved one/s again,” she said.

De Castro said she’s affected by the travel restrictions “not because I’m itching to book my next travel destination” but because she is living miles apart from her boyfriend and that has been made more difficult by the current coronavirus situation.

“Anyone who's in the same situation as me probably checks updates everyday hoping things will change. But as COVID cases continue to grow, I guess we have to accept the fact that it's not gonna happen anytime soon,” she said.

With the three-minute video she posted, de Castro shared how the pandemic tests their faith and challenges their creativity as a couple.

“This is the story of how we persevere, how we try to make each other feel that distance is never going to be a hindrance in keeping our relationship,” she said.

“As simple as it may seem, these (excerpts from) letters played a huge part in our journey,” she added.

Although miles apart, Rainey and de Castro shared in the video that they used to write old fashioned letters to each other thinking it’s a nice and thoughtful way to keep in touch.

The two got engaged last Christmas. De Castro, however, maintained that they are not in a hurry to tie the knot.

“Definitely hindi pa this year. It might not even be next year. Pero we’re not in a hurry to get married kasi sigurado naman kami sa isa’t isa,” she said, as reported by Push in January.

“For now, we’re really planning kung ano 'yung pinaka-beneficial sa lahat. Kasi since 'yung family niya ay nasa Ireland, 'yung family ko nandito. Iniisip namin kung paano sila magtatagpo na hindi sila magwo-worry sa pagta-travel,” she said.

While they await for travel restrictions to ease up, de Castro said they will just continue to make plans for their special day.