LOOK: Sharlene San Pedro buys car from live streaming

MANILA -- Actress Sharlene San Pero turned to social media to share that she bought a new car from her livestream earnings.

San Pedro showed off her big purchase in an Instagram post on Thursday.

Sulit and puyat at pagod sa pagllive.

Thank you, Lord. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/PQGdR8ID97 — Sharlene San Pedro (@shar_sanpedro) April 20, 2023

"First time naka ngiti sa picture. hahahaha Sulit lahat ng pagod. Thank you, Lord," San Pedro captioned her Instagram post.

In the comment section of her post, fans and fellow celebrities congratulated San Pedro on her latest purchase.

Aside from being an actress and a recording artist, San Pedro is also a gamer.

San Pedro, a former "Goin' Bulilit" star, has been active in showbiz for 18 years. She started her career via the child talent search “Star Circle Quest” in 2004.

San Pedro has been active in showbiz for 18 years. She started her career via the child talent search “Star Circle Quest” in 2004.

Last year, she finished her Psychology degree.

Related video: