LOOK: Kathryn Bernardo, Dolly de Leon bond over dinner

MANILA -- Kathryn Bernardo and Dolly de Leon met for the first time since the announcement of their Star Cinema movie "A Very Good Girl."

Joining their bonding moment over dinner on April 20 were director Petersen Vargas and Star Cinema's creatives and production team, including Carmi Raymundo, creative manager for the upcoming film.

Photos taken from their fun and casual meet-up were uploaded online by Star Cinema.

Prior to their meeting, Bernardo and De Leon expressed their excitement of working together in the movie, which has been described as a "dark comedy."

Bernardo previously said she is "so ready" to do the project, which according to her is a "big leap" for her as an actress.

Related video: