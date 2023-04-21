MANILA -- Power belter Alisah Bonaobra has released her latest single, a cover of the OPM song "Hanggang Kailan" composed by Joel Mendoza.

The song, which was originally recorded by Angeline Quinto, is now available on various music streaming platforms, while the official lyric video is now uploaded on Star Music's YouTube page.

Bonaobra's version of "Hanggang Kailan" is billed as the "composer's cut." It was arranged by Homer Flores and mixed and mastered by Dante Tañedo.

"I felt really blessed with this new single considering it's released in time for my birthday.I consider every single as as a blessing. Sobrang thankful," Bonaobra told ABS-CBN News on Friday.

Bonaobra said Mendoza personally coached her in recording "Hanggang Kailan," which is produced by San Francisco-based RJA Productions, and distributed by Star Music.

Bonaobra recorded "Hanggang Kailan" years after her cover went viral back in 2016.

"After ko mag-join sa 'The Voice' nahilig ako mag-cover ng songs and I uploaded them on my YouTube just to have fun, without me knowing may nag-re-upload na fan at 'yun po ang nag-viral. That was 2016. May nagpakita po kay Tita Rosabella, my manager, at naisip nila na i-revive ang song," Bonaobra shared.

The singer said it's an honor for her to do the composer's cut of "Hanggang Kailan."

"Sobrang malaking bagay po for me as an artist. This version of mine is a composer's cut, 'yung important link ng song ko ay 'yung coda," she added.

Meanwhile, the song's composer also praised Bonaobra for her new version.

“Magaling si Alisah. She is vocally good and there’s excellent communication and understanding while we’re recording,” he said.

Bonaobra, who was part of "The Voice Philippines" in 2014, was also a former contestant of "The X Factor UK"

This is not the first time that Bonaobra released her version of an OPM hit. Last year, she recorded a cover of Martin Nievera's "Ikaw Ang Lahat Sa Akin."

For her birthday, Bonaobra wishes to do more concerts and events in the United States .

"Marami din po akong pinapangarap like my parents to have their retirement home and give them the best life," she said.

"My goal as an artist is to make myself known as Alisah and to be the best version of me kasi until now marami pa akong hindi nae-explore like ibang genres which I will be doing in my next projects," she said.

