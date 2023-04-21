Photo from Kristel Fulgar's YouTube channel

MANILA – Actress and vlogger Kristel Fulgar has returned to the Philippines after spending six months in South Korea to study.

Fulgar documented her last days in South Korea through a vlog where she had to finish her final written and speaking exam before returning to the country.

During her last few days overseas, the vlogger said she feels sad to finish her schooling but at the same time, happy that she could finally sleep longer hours.

“Medyo nakakalungkot kasi last day ko na papasok sa school. Pero parang hindi masyadong nakakalungkot kasi alam ko pagkatapos ng araw na ito hindi na ako gigising ng 7 o'clock ng umaga. Kasi ayaw ko na rin. Hindi pala ako bagay maging estudyante ulit,” she said while going to school for the last time.

It was only during her last day in South Korea when she finally felt sad about leaving her home for six months.

According to the actress, she experienced her happiest and loneliest times in her half-year stay in the country.

“This trip to Korea has taught me a lot of things. I got to experience to be at my happiest but didn't expect to be at my loneliest as well. But then all of those happenings helped me to meet the better version of myself. As stronger and more independent version of me,” Fulgar said in the vlog.

Aside from studying, Fulgar also became a brand ambassador of July Me. She also appeared on a Korean TV show of Korea News Network.

The social media influencer has inked a partnership with Korean entertainment company Five Stones Entertainment.

