MANILA -- "To choose myself."

This is what Kapamilya actresss Kaila Estrada learned from her mother, screen veteran Janice de Belen, when it comes to love.

“Love is a choice. But I feel like the worst thing you can do is ‘pag nagmamahal ka is makalimutan mo ‘yung sarili mo. I feel like you need to learn how to love yourself also. Kasi siyempre hindi mo mabibigay ‘yung love na gusto mo, hindi magiging healthy ‘yung love na maibibigay mo kung hindi mo uunahin na mahalin ang sarili mo,” Estrada said on Thursday at the media conference for “Love Bites” Season 2.

“And I don’t think you should forget about yourself when you’re loving somebody healthily, hindi ba? Love is a choice, hindi ba? Sometimes things don’t work out because you choose to love yourself first and I think that is very important,” she added.



Asked of the best thing she learned from her parents about love, Estrada said: “My mom taught me to choose myself.”

“I will forever be grateful to her for teaching me that because I really do think it is important kasi, of course, kailangan mong alagaan ‘yung sarili mo. And loving yourself will teach you how to love somebody else better also,” the young actress added.

Kaila is the daughter of De Belen with John Estrada, who recently made headlines because of his marital woes with his wife, Priscilla Meirelles.

