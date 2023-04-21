Edu Manzano pens birthday letter to son Luis

MANILA -- Screen veteran Edu Manzano took to social media to share his birthday message for his eldest son, Luis., who turned 42.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, Edu shared a throwback photo of him and Luis as he shared his heartfelt letter for his son's special day.

He began his message by giving his blessing and congratulating Luis for being a husband to actress Jessy Mendiola and a father to Isabella Rose.

"You have always shone as a son, but now, as a loving husband and father, you radiate even brighter," Edu wrote.

"It brings me immense joy to see you take on these new roles with such devotion and dedication. I have no doubt that you will be an incredible partner to Jessy and a wonderful father to Isabella Rose.

"May this birthday bring you all the happiness and love that you deserve. Always remember how much you are loved and cherished, not just today but every day," he shared.

He concluded his letter with: "I am incredibly proud of the man you have become and excited to see where this new chapter in your life takes you. Happy Birthday, my dear son. With all my love, Dad."

In the comment section of his post, Luis left his message for his dad: "Love you daddyo!!"

In another post, Luis also thanked all those who remembered his birthday.

Luis is the son of Edu with former wife Vilma Santos. He is currently the host of the newest season of ABS-CBN's "I Can See Your Voice."

