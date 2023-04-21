MANILA -- Celebrity couple Chynna Ortaleza and Kean Cipriano celebrated their daughter Stellar, who just turned 7.

In their respective Instagram posts, the couple shared their greetings for their eldest child's special day.

"We thank God for the supreme privilege of being your guides here on Earth. Your existence has paved the way for purpose and for that we celebrate this milestone in your life. Daddy penned a song for you my dear.. It’s immortal like our love for you. Happy Birthday to our star. We love you!" Ortaleza captioned her post.

For his part, Cipriano shared beautiful snaps of Stellar.

"Happy 7th birthday my Stellar! I love you sooooooooooo much!!!" Cipriano wrote.

Cipriano and Ortaleza also have a son, Salem.

