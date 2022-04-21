MANILA — Actress and philanthropist Angel Locsin, who has been a vocal supporter of the presidential bid of Vice President Leni Robredo, opted not to wear a campaign shirt while handing relief goods to typhoon victims, so that the efforts would not be politicized.

This was the screen superstar’s explanation to a follower, who expressed concern that the photos taken in Palo, Leyte — including one where she is seen shaking hands with Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa, sporting an “Sara All” shirt — might be used in disinformation to allege Locsin no longer supports Robredo.

Sara is vice-presidential candidate Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte, running mate or Robredo’s opponent, Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.

Reacting specifically to Locsin and dela Rosa’s photo together, a fan of the actress tweeted: “Ang nakakatakot lang gamitin nila yon picture as fake news ….. na BBM na si Angel Locsin sana nakasuot ng pink t-shirt si Angel.”

Locsin answered: “Hello! Hindi po talaga ako nagsuot ng pink or campaign shirt para hindi po mahaluan ng pulitika ang pagbibigay ng relief goods… lablablab lang po tayo dahil ang kailangan naman po ng mga affected ng landslide ay magtulungan tayo.”

Locsin personally distributed relief packs to families displaced by Typhoon Agaton early this week. She was accompanied by her husband, film producer Neil Arce. Among their stops were Palo and Baybay.

During that period, she also campaigned house-to-house for Robredo and her running mate, Sen. Kiko Pangilinan. In fact, her social media posts that included the photos used the tandem’s campaign hashtag.

