Sylvia Sanchez to finally go on hiatus after ‘Misis Piggy’

MANILA -- Veteran actress Sylvia Sanchez has reiterated that she is taking a break from doing teleseryes this year after filming the upcoming series “Misis Piggy.”

Sanchez first revealed her decision to take a break from acting last October after playing Barang in the inspirational series “Huwag Kang Mangamba.”

However, she surprised her fans by agreeing to star in the iWant family drama “Misis Piggy” with her daughter Ria Atayde that will start streaming on April 25.

“Grateful ako dun sa 'Huwag Kang Mangamba' ha, kay Barang. Sobrang ganda nung role pero very tiring nga lang 'yun. Habang ginagawa ko 'yun, pa-ending, nagsabi ako na after nito... pahinga muna ako sa serye,” she said during Thursday’s media conference.

“Pero bago ako nag-decide magpahinga sa serye, natanggap ko na ito e. Natawag na sa 'kin ito. Natanggap ko na ito. Nakausap ko na ang Dreamscape. E naka-oo ako. Kaya mas nauna ito kaysa dun sa nag-decide ako na magpapahinga ako. Pero ang gusto ko na magpahinga muna sa serye.”

Sanchez also said that her children, especially Ria, have been asking her to take a rest from acting.

“Tinapos ko lang ito. After nito, sabi ko nga kay Ria, 'Ria, ikaw na dyan.' Pahinga na muna ako the whole year. Next year naman na ako,” she shared.

Sanchez pointed out that she has not been able to go on a break since 2016, when she top-billed the drama “The Greatest Love.”

She then appeared in successive teleseryes -- “La Luna Sangre,” “Hanggang Saan,” “Pamilya Ko” and “Huwag Kang Mangamba”:

Sanchez hinted about focusing on campaigning for her son Arjo Atayde, who is seeking a Congressional seat in the upcoming May elections.

“Sa harap ng camera, sa pag-iyak (‘yung break). Ibang emosyon 'yun e. Pag artista ka andun lahat ng emosyon. Pero iba ito, mangangampanya ka,” Sanchez clarified.

Sanchez also assured she will not be leaving showbiz yet as she shifts focus also to being a producer.

Billed as a Mother’s Day offering, "Misis Piggy" tells the story of a devoted single mother (Sanchez), who is grappling with the reality that all her three children are now adults who have their own lives.

“Misis Piggy” is based on the original story of Lilit Reyes, and is written and directed by Carlo Enciso Catu.

