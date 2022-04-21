Photo from iWant YouTube channel

Indeed, there is no greater validation than one from your parents as Ria Atayde was reduced to tears after her mother Sylvia Sanchez boasted her acting skills in the upcoming series “Misis Piggy.”

During the virtual media conference of the iWant series Thursday, Sanchez showered her daughter with praises, saying she was confident even before the start of shooting that Atayde could ace her role.

“Alam ko kaya ni Ria e. Nakita ko naman 'yung kapasidad ng anak ko. Hindi ko naman sasabihin na magaling siya kung 'di siya magaling kasi ako 'yung critic niya e. From Day 1 pagpasok niya sa showbiz, nakita ko naman,” Sanchez said.

“Kampante ako na kaya ni Ria kahit first scene iyakan o mabigat. Basta inisip ko na okay anak kita, si Ria, pero dito ikaw si Lani.”

Atayde plays Lani, the eldest daughter Marivic (Sanchez), in the family drama “Misis Piggy” which will stream starting April 25, 8 p.m.

This is the first time the two will work together as the lead stars of a series. Sanchez and Atayde previously worked together in daytime series “Ningning” but did not have much interaction.

When asked about her reaction to her mom’s comments, Atayde turned teary-eyed as she finally witnessed first-hand how good her mother is as an actress.

“As kids, you only want to make your parents proud. My mom naman has always been vocal about stuff like that... Pagka-eksena mo kasi 'yung co-actor mo, 'yun 'yung pinaka-rawest form of your emotions,” Atayde said.

“Personally, even with my mom, gets ko na bakit sinasabi ng tao, 'ang galing ng nanay mo.' I'm so blessed that I got to experience that before she goes on whatever hiatus she wants to go on. It's nice to hear that she is proud of me and my acting,” she added.

On having celebrity children

Award-winning actress Sanchez admitted that it is challenging to have her kids follow in her footsteps in entertainment industry, citing the pressure they get at the start of their careers.

She also debunked the idea that it is easier for aspiring actors to enter showbiz if they come from a celebrity family.

“Akala kasi ng lahat 'pag anak ka ng artista, easy lang na makapasok ka sa pagkaartista, na ibibigay na sa 'yo lahat. Hindi e,” the actress said.

“May mga kaibigan ako sa showbiz, kaya ko humingi ng favor para sa ibang tao. Pero para kay Arjo at Ria, ayoko. Gusto ko kunin sila dahil nakitaan ng galing at 'di dahil pinush ko.”

But Sanchez admitted being hands-on during the early parts of Arjo and Ria’s careers to help them establish a good foundation in the industry.

“Mas gusto kong sabihin na mas magaling 'yung anak ko sa 'kin kaysa mas magaling ako sa kanila. Ganun kaming magulang,” Sanchez explained.

According to the actress, she reminded her two children to work on their acting, observe professionalism and be respectful to the seniors.

Sanchez shared that it is rude for young artists not to introduce themselves nor greet showbiz veterans whenever they see them.

“Anong mas nakakahiya? 'Yung dadaan-daan n'yo yung seniors n'yo or lumapit kayo at magpakilala? Respeto. Mas mapapansin ka nun e, mas maa-appreciate ka nun,” she said.

“Pag nahihiya kayo na hindi kayo babati na nandyan ang seniors, mas nakakahiya 'yung 'di n'yo sila lalapitan. 'Yung hiya-hiya na 'yun, bullsh*t sa 'kin ang word na iyan -- na nahihiya po ako kaya hindi ako bumabati sa seniors.”